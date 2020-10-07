Candidates Berkeley County voters will find on the ballot

President of the United States
Howie Hawkins, Green
Joseph R Biden, Democratic
Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian
Roque Rocky De La Fuente, Alliance
Donald J Trump, Republican.
Berkeley County School Board District 01
Michael Ramsey
Brent Stone
Berkeley County School Board District 03
Crystal S Wigfall
Laura Kelly
Sean McCawley
Elaine Barnett
Berkeley County School Board District 05
David W Barrow
Joshua Hollington
Gerald Stinson
Berkeley County School Board District 07
Kelly Marone
Yvonne M Bradley
Ralph Prioleau Jr
Berkeley County School Board District 09
Ann Conder
Michael Bagley
Kirstin Tanner
Solicitor Circuit 9
Scarlett A Wilson, Republican
Ben Pogue, Democratic
State House of Representatives, District 117
Krystle Matthews, Democratic
Jordan Pace, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 15
JA Moore Democratic
Samuel Rivers Jr, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 97
Ronee De Canio, Democratic
Mandy W Kimmons, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 99
Jen Gibson, Democratic
Mark Smith, Republican
State Senate, District 37
Larry Grooms, Republican
Steve French, Libertarian
Kathryn B Whitaker, Democratic
State Senate, District 38
Sean Bennett, Republican
John Lowe, Democratic
State Senate, District 39
Tom Connor, Republican
Vernon Stephens, Democratic
State Senate, District 44
Brian Adams, Republican
Debbie Chatman Bryant, Democratic
U.S. House of Representatives, District 01
Joe Cunningham, Democratic
Nancy Mace, Republican
U.S. House of Representatives, District 06
James E Jim Clyburn, Democratic
Mark Hackett, Constitution
John McCollum, Republican
U.S. Senate
Bill Bledsoe, Constitution
Lindsey Graham, Republican
Jaime Harrison, Democratic