Candidates Berkeley County voters will find on the ballot

  • Updated
Terese Shelton of North Charleston casts her ballot on the first day of absentee voting at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 5, 2020.

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

President of the United States

Howie Hawkins, Green

Joseph R Biden, Democratic

Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian

Roque Rocky De La Fuente, Alliance

Donald J Trump, Republican.

Berkeley County School Board District 01

Michael Ramsey

Brent Stone

Berkeley County School Board District 03

Crystal S Wigfall 

Laura Kelly

Sean McCawley

Elaine Barnett

Berkeley County School Board District 05

David W Barrow

Joshua Hollington

Gerald Stinson

Berkeley County School Board District 07

Kelly Marone

Yvonne M Bradley

Ralph Prioleau Jr

Berkeley County School Board District 09

Ann Conder 

Michael Bagley

Kirstin Tanner 

Solicitor Circuit 9

Scarlett A Wilson, Republican

Ben Pogue, Democratic

State House of Representatives, District 117

Krystle Matthews, Democratic

Jordan Pace, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 15

JA Moore Democratic

Samuel Rivers Jr, Republican 

State House of Representatives, District 97

Ronee De Canio, Democratic

Mandy W Kimmons, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 99

Jen Gibson, Democratic

Mark Smith, Republican

State Senate, District 37

Larry Grooms, Republican

Steve French, Libertarian

Kathryn B Whitaker, Democratic

State Senate, District 38

Sean Bennett, Republican 

John Lowe, Democratic

State Senate, District 39

Tom Connor, Republican 

Vernon Stephens, Democratic

State Senate, District 44

Brian Adams, Republican 

Debbie Chatman Bryant, Democratic 

U.S. House of Representatives, District 01

Joe Cunningham, Democratic

Nancy Mace, Republican

U.S. House of Representatives, District 06

James E Jim Clyburn, Democratic

Mark Hackett, Constitution

John McCollum, Republican

U.S. Senate

Bill Bledsoe, Constitution

Lindsey Graham, Republican

Jaime Harrison, Democratic