Busy time for election workers, record setting number of votes

On Nov. 1 elections workers in Berkeley County gathered at the headquarters on Belt Drive in Moncks Corner to begin tearing open envelopes. On. Nov. 2, there were long lines for the last day of in person absentee voting.
As the final day before election day comes to an end there over 19,000 mail-in absentee ballots returned. Workers are allowed, by law, to open the outside envelopes. A second envelope that contains the completed ballot can’t be opened and counted until election day. There are machines used that will count those votes on Election Day.
If you have not mailed your completed ballot the ballot will have to be dropped off at the election headquarters in Moncks Corner before 7 p.m. on Election Day.
As of Nov. 3, there have been over 35,000 people vote in-person-absentee in Berkeley County. Over the weekend officials with the South Carolina Election Commission reported that there have been 1.2 million voters, vote absentee in South Carolina, with 834,000 of those voting in-person-absentee.