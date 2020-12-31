Businesses, nonprofits receive share of relief grants

The South Carolina Department of Administration released the names of 2,970 applicants for the SC Cares Act Relief Grant Programs.
Identified business have have been notified that they will be receiving grant funds, totaling $65 million, through either the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program or the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.
The notification process concluded Wednesday, and included all applicants the legislatively required panels recommended to receive a grant award and who received a successful due diligence review.
Actual payments will occur through January based on when applicants received notification and provide payment information to receive funding.
Notification of those not receiving an award will be sent in January as well.
To view the 2,284 recipients of the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program who will receive a total of $40 million, go to https://bit.ly/2JCz36u.
To view the 686 recipients of the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program who will receive a total of $25 million, go to https://bit.ly/3hxOo4T.
Please note, additional information regarding the grant programs, as well as the recipients, will be made available in early January.
The SC CARES Act Relief Grant Programs were created and funded by the SC General Assembly through Act 154, which was signed by Governor Henry McMaster Sept. 25.
These grant funds are designated for small and minority businesses and nonprofit organizations to reimburse them for costs associated with business interruption and expenses due to COVID-19.
Admin, through its grant management services provider, Guidehouse, coordinated the grant programs which were funded from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Source: SC Department of Administration