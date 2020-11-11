Brazil native finds success at Naval Health Clinic

Born in Brasilia, Brazil, and immigrating to Massachusetts in 1995, Petty Officer 1st Class Joao Paulo Lima earned US citizenship in 2011.
The 2007 Framingham High School in Framingham, Massachusetts, graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy at Naval Health Clinic Charleston.
Lima credits lessons learned growing up with success in the Navy.
“I learned hard work and ethics, which was instilled in me growing up and has definitely helped me during these persevering times,” said Lima.
Lima is a hospital corpsman assigned to Naval Health Clinic Charleston, South Carolina. There, he works in Staff Education and Training, where Lima is responsible for ensuring military mission readiness for Sailors and other tenant command members
“I chose healthcare as a field I wanted to be a part of,” said Lima. “I wanted to help people, help others. It brings me joy to take care of our patients, and know I am contributing to their overall well-being.”
Lima started his career at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia, where he was assigned to the Intensive Care Unit. From there, he was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii. During his time there, he went with a forward deployed unit on board the USS Green Bay to the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan.
During his time with the Marines, Lima earned distinction by earning a warfare device.
“The Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pin was important for me to obtain because being imbedded with a Marine infantry unit is an important part of every corpsman,” said Lima. “It shows that I am qualified to be with the Marines and to perform my medical job in an operational environment.”
Now assigned to Naval Health Clinic Charleston, he works in Staff Education and Training. Naval Health Clinic Charleston, on Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base Charleston is an ambulatory care clinic, which provides health care to over 18,000 beneficiaries and ensures the readiness and health of over 12 tenant commands, to include the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command and the Nuclear Power Training Unit.
“I enjoy training our fellow service members because that is huge responsibility,” said Lima. “Properly training our people is important because they are the ones at the tip of the spear performing patient care and saving lives. Being able to properly train them is beyond important. We are helping these guys become well equipped to do their job.”
A key element of military medicine is the focus on critical initiatives, with readiness being a large component. Ensuring the Navy has a ready medical force, means having Navy personnel ready to deploy anywhere, anytime in support of the full range of military operations. It includes ensuring these service members deploy with the right skill set and knowledge. Lima is playing an important part in the military’s focus on readiness through his job as an instructor in Staff Education and Training.
“The United States military prides itself on always being ready to respond to the orders of the President,” said Department of Defense officials. “The requirements of what goes into ‘being ready’ are determined by the senior leaders of each military service based on global commitments and priorities and are validated by Department of Defense policy makers. These requirements ensure that soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines receive necessary training and well-maintained equipment that enables them to succeed no matter the mission. When readiness suffers, the risks to forces increase.”
One of the key educational positions Lima fills, is as a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Instructor. Tactical Combat Casualty Care was created by the U.S. Department of Defense Committee to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield.
“Combat medicine is something all corpsmen should know,” said Lima. “This fast-paced approach to battlefield triage, has proven time and time again to decrease casualties and to make sure our people make it home to their family.”
Lima credits success in the Navy to his fellow service members who helped guide him along his career path and his dedication.
“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” added Lima. “I am so proud to serve our country and being called at a moment’s notice to do what our country needs us to do.”