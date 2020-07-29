Black Tom Road and Cane Bay Blvd. connection opens

The connection for Black Tom Road and Cane Bay Boulevard is complete and the 570-foot road extension officially opened Wednesday.
To highlight the role this connection will serve for public safety, the first vehicles to use the extension were a Berkeley County ambulance, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s vehicle, and a fire truck with Whitesville Fire Department (see pictures attached). This crucial connection will allow Berkeley County emergency responders to answer calls of service more efficiently, as well as provide another access point for those in the Cane Bay community.
We are gratified that this critical and long overdue public safety and quality of life project is complete. Facilitating additional access points for the Cane Bay community has been a top concern for my administration, and we expect that a third ingress/egress route will be completed by Gramling Brothers this fall. County Council and I thank Mr. Ben Gramling and the Cane Bay Development team, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall, State Sen. Paul Campbell, and Rep. Sylleste Davis for their efforts and support. -Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb
This is another huge step for public safety in the Cane Bay community. The Sheriff’s Office recently opened a substation in Cane Bay. Completing this road project is critical to the safety and well-being of our citizens and deputies. This connection will reduce traffic, allow deputies to more efficiently navigate the area, and better serve the people they’ve been called to protect. -Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis
This connection will play an incredible part in helping Berkeley County EMS more efficiently and effectively provide lifesaving aid. The road will help our team reach the community more quickly and strengthen our mission to provide the highest quality of medical care and transport to people in Berkeley County. – Berkeley County EMS Chief Wendy Lee
Helping this community is the pride and passion of Whitesville Fire Department. Timing is everything in the fire industry and the completion of this project will support our team and our new station in Cane Bay. It will not only provide firefighters an alternative route to reach emergencies but also allow citizens to reap the benefits of quicker response times. -Chief Tim Stephenson
The encroachment permit for the project was approved by South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) at the end of December 2019. The developer handled and oversaw the timeline of construction for this project.