Biologist says be on the lookout for baby copperheads

The copperhead varies in color from pink to tan, with dark brown spots down its body. These snakes can reach a length of 4 feet, but adults are more likely to be between 2 and 3 feet long. It is the most common venomous snake in the state and, in a nod to its name, the head is typically a uniform copper color. However, juvenile rat snakes, which are harmless, are often mistaken for being a copperhead. Rat snakes tend to have small narrow heads, while the copperhead has a large triangular head. The eyes are also a clue: Copperheads have vertical, cat-like pupils while the rat snake has round pupils, like humans.