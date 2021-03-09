Big COVID vaccination event planned in Berkeley County

Roper St. Francis Healthcare began the effort to vaccinate the Lowcountry back on Jan. 19. In coordination with the city of North Charleston and the North Charleston Coliseum, healthcare workers administered the COVID-19 vaccine to those driving into the coliseum parking lot. So far, things have gone smoothly.
The healthcare system now wants to broaden its scope into Berkeley County to get more people vaccinated. From March 15 through March 19, vaccines will be administered to those in either Phase 1A or 1B of the vaccination protocol, which includes, those aged 55 or older, frontline workers with increased occupational risk and anyone over 16-years-old with a high risk medical condition.
The event will be held at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex at 418 E Main Street. Those wanting to get vaccinated must make an appointment first by calling 855-RSF-0055 or emailing cv19vaxreg@rsfh.com. Organizers said anyone driving-in or walking-up are welcome but plan to wait at the site after the shot for 15-minutes to make sure there are no adverse side effects.
Organizers at Roper St. Francis Healthcare are planning to give thousands of vaccinations over the four-day period. Providers will be giving the Moderna vaccine, therefore two shots have to be given for maximum protection. Appointments for the second shot will be for April 12-16.