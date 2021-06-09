Between mask waivers and vaccines, school-aged children have options

Kat Bouziane, a registered nurse at Stall High School, gives Ashlynn Pinckney, 12, her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Laing Middle School in Mount Pleasant on May 25, 2021. “Just knowing that I have the vaccine, I know I won’t get COVID-19 again,” Pinckney said. Lauren Petracca/Staff