Berkeley Electric sending help to the gulf coast

Berkeley Electric Cooperative announced that crews are heading to the gulf coast to assist with cleanup and utility restoration. Crews left early in the morning on Aug. 28, on their way to Louisiana.
The cooperative announced they will offer assistance to fellow cooperatives in the wake of Hurricane Laura. A total of twenty employees comprising four construction crews and support personnel will be traveling to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The Lake Charles area was devastated by Hurricane Laura. When crews left all of Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative’s 20,528 members were without power.
“As electric cooperatives, we have a long tradition of mutual assistance,” said Tommy Harvey, Manager of Distribution Operations. “When we got the call yesterday, we mobilized all of our available resources. The folks at Jeff Davis would do the same thing for us if we ever needed them.”
Crews from Berkeley Electric are joining those from five other South Carolina cooperatives which will all be assisting Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative. While crews have a history of mutual aid it’s a little different during a pandemic.
“One of the big differences in this storm recovery is the need to be aware of COVID-19 protocols,” said Harvey. “That is why all the South Carolina crews will be working at one cooperative and our crews will be working by themselves as much as is practical,” he said.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative is the largest electric cooperative in South Carolina serving over 105,000 member-accounts in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.