Berkeley Electric reopens lobbies

Berkeley Electric Cooperative announced it has officially re-opened all of its district office lobbies to the public beginning of April 21. The lobbies and drive-thrus are operating on normal business hours from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
“We would like to thank our members for bearing with us through this extended closure,” said Mike Fuller, president & CEO. “We realize that closing our doors may have caused difficulties, but we made the decision out of an abundance of caution to help safeguard both our members and employees from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the vaccine is widely available and the total number of new cases has been trending downward, we can safely re-open.”
BEC said in a statement that efforts to provide a safe environment, social distancing guidelines are still in effect and Plexiglas barriers remain in the cashier areas. The public is also asked to wear masks in the facilities, as well as practice social distancing as much as possible while visiting.
The cooperative lobbies have been closed to the public since the end of November last year, although the drive-thrus in each district remained open to serve members.