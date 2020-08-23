Berkeley Electric Cooperative to build new headquarters for nearly $60 million

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative, South Carolina’s largest member-owned co-op, is preparing to build a new headquarters in Moncks Corner for an estimated $60 million.
The co-op’s leaders are still in the planning process for the proposed 227,260-square-foot facility, and the project is not expected to be completed until December 2022.
But the co-op, which supplies power to more than 107,000 homes and businesses in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties, has already paid $4.9 million to acquire the land needed.
When finished, the new building will include 62,500 square feet of office space for the co-op’s employees, garage space for the co-op’s fleet of vehicles and room to run the separate propane business the co-op also owns.
Libby Roerig, a spokeswoman for Berkeley Electric, said the new structure will help consolidate the workforce, which is spread out at several locations in Moncks Corner and elsewhere.
More than half of the co-op’s current staff — roughly 297 employees — will be able to work out of the new facility, which will be off U.S. Highway 52.
The main headquarters Berkeley Electric is currently using, Roerig said, was built in the 1940s when the co-op was formed to power rural parts of the Lowcountry.
“We’ve just reached a point where it’s out of date, inadequate and inefficient,” she said. “A lot has changed in 80 years for us and a lot of other co-ops.”