Berkeley County touts advantages in bid for $300M Nucor steel mill expansion

Berkeley County finds itself in familiar territory as it negotiates against two other sites for the capital investment and jobs a multi-million dollar Nucor Corp. steel mill expansion could bring to the region.

A quarter-century ago, when the Charleston region was still reeling from the Navy base and shipyard shutdown, the county out-maneuvered a competing site to land the original $540 million Nucor mill that now employs 960 workers off Cainhoy Road in Huger.

Officials are hoping for a repeat in 2020 as the Charlotte-based steel giant decides where it will build a $300 million expansion.

Nucor said it is looking at three potential locations, including its Huger property on the Cooper River. The company didn't identify the other locations. Nucor has similar mills in Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana and Alabama.

"Several factors are still being examined before a final decision is made," said company spokeswoman Katherine Miller.

County officials did not provide any specifics about the project during a meeting last week, when it gave initial approval to a financial incentive package that would cut Nucor's property tax rate to 6 percent — from 10.5 percent — and then refund a third of the taxes that are paid back to the company.

"This is great news for Berkeley County," Josh Whitley, chairman of the county's finance committee, said of Nucor's plans, which until last week had been identified publicly by the code name "Project Kettle.

"We've been briefed extensively on this and it's a good thing," Whitley said.

Among the details that can be gleaned from the tax agreement: Nucor would spend about $40 million on construction, with another $260 million spent on equipment.

The expansion would create about 50 full-time jobs.

Nucor is already a provider to BMW in Spartanburg County and is pushing hard to get on the supplier list of Volvo Cars, a Berkeley County neighbor that builds S60 sedans near Ridgeville.

The proximity to South Carolina's automotive industry could give Nucor's local steelmaking campus an advantage. In addition to the flat-rolled steel the Berkeley County site makes for auto parts and other products, the plant makes steel beams used in the construction industry.

Also working in Berkeley County's favor is the mill's deep-water access along the Cooper. Charleston-based Berenyi Inc. said it recently finished construction of a 256-foot extension of Nucor's port, where barges bring scrap steel and other raw materials directly to the site.

The first time the county was angling to win a Nucor project, the steel giant was leaning toward a site near Richmond, Va. The planned mill would be equipped with huge electric furnaces that melt scrap steel to be recycled, making power a big part of the decision.

"Electricity is a very, very large cost component," a Nucor executive said at the time. "You have to make sure you have a competitive rate."

Nucor warmed up to South Carolina when lawmakers in Columbia passed a law essentially allowing the company to opt out of Berkeley Electric Cooperative's service territory and buy its electricity at a cheaper rate from state-owned Santee Cooper.

The ongoing debate over Santee Cooper's future, in the wake of its involvement in the failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant expansion, could give Nucor pause as it looks for an expansion site. NextEra, a Florida utility that's now offering to buy Santee Cooper, has said it would keep rates stable for four years, but added that it could raise them after that and then recover from customers any costs it incurred during the grace period.

Barry Jurs, economic development director for Berkeley County, said he's confident in the county's chances but landing the expansion isn't certain.

"The competition is strong, and we don't know what they've offered," he said. "It will come down to the (Nucor) executive board and what they think the best site will be, not only for now but into the future."

Jurs said the S.C. Commerce Department has been "a strong partner" in trying to land the project, with more money and incentives at its disposal. The agency does not comment on any deals it might be involved in, spokeswoman Alex Clark said.

Nucor last week filed an application with the Army Corps of Engineers seeking an environmental permit for expansion at the Huger site. That document shows the expansion and a stormwater detention pond would be built on 56.5 acres.

Giff Daughtridge, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel-Berkeley, calls the mill a South Carolina success story. All told, the company has invested about $1 billion in capital projects at its 8,000-acre Huger property, according to news reports, and continues to make investments at the plant that opened in 1997.

Average salaries at the plant top $80,000 a year and layoffs aren't in the company's vocabulary. Even during the Great Recession, the Huger mill's payroll remained steady.

Leon Topalian, a Nucor veteran who was promoted to president and CEO on Jan. 1, said during a conference call with analysts last month that the company plans to invest $3.5 billion over the next two years "focused on Nucor's goal of being the supplier of choice, both today and tomorrow."

Topalian did not specifically mention the Berkeley County plant during the call.