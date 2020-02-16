Berkeley County Schools dominate Storm the Citadel competition

  • Updated
Cross High Team.jpg
Buy Now

The trebuchet team from Cross High, including Zachary Gibbs, Trent Charles and Camryn Williams prepare for their next launch during the Storm The Citadel competition Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Students from Berkeley County dominated the annual Storm the Citadel Engineering competition recently, with more than a dozen wins and recognitions in all school-age categories and grade levels.

The annual event sponsored by Google is highlighted each year by the trebuchet competition, which BCSD also dominated – much due to amazing constructions and performances by students from Cross Middle/High.

Below is a complete list of BCSD students and teams recognized at Saturday’s event.

Hoplite Trebuchet Division (grades K-5)

Spirit Award – 1st place – Devon Forest Elementary

Centurion Trebuchet Division (grades 6-12)

Division Overall Distance Award -- 1st place – Cross Middle

Division Overall Accuracy Award -- 1st place – Cross Middle

Division Overall Accuracy Award -- 2nd place – Westview Middle

Middle Division Accuracy Award -- 1st place – Westview Middle

Middle Division Accuracy Award -- 2nd place (tie) – St. Stephen Middle

Middle Division Accuracy Award -- 2nd place (tie) – Cross Middle

High Division Accuracy Award – 2nd place – Cross High

Spirit Award – Westview Middle

Middle School Trebuchet Video

Marrington Middle School of the Arts -- 1st place

Bridge Competition

Architectural Design – 2nd place -- Westview Middle

Mystery Robot Competition – Middle School Division

2nd place – Nano Hawks from Hanahan Middle

Lego Competition – Elementary Division

1st place – Nerdy Visco Explorers from Nexton Elementary

2nd place – Radiant Rocketeers from Nexton Elementary

Honorable mention: Robofoxes from H.E. Bonner Elementary

Lego Golf Competition – Middle School Division

4th place – College Park E.T. from College Park Middle

Water Bottle Rocket Competition – Middle School Division

1st place – Carolynn Gabriel – Philip Simmons Middle

2nd place – Braydon Camp – Philip Simmons Middle