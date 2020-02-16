Berkeley County Schools dominate Storm the Citadel competition

Students from Berkeley County dominated the annual Storm the Citadel Engineering competition recently, with more than a dozen wins and recognitions in all school-age categories and grade levels.
The annual event sponsored by Google is highlighted each year by the trebuchet competition, which BCSD also dominated – much due to amazing constructions and performances by students from Cross Middle/High.
Below is a complete list of BCSD students and teams recognized at Saturday’s event.
Hoplite Trebuchet Division (grades K-5)
Spirit Award – 1st place – Devon Forest Elementary
Centurion Trebuchet Division (grades 6-12)
Division Overall Distance Award -- 1st place – Cross Middle
Division Overall Accuracy Award -- 1st place – Cross Middle
Division Overall Accuracy Award -- 2nd place – Westview Middle
Middle Division Accuracy Award -- 1st place – Westview Middle
Middle Division Accuracy Award -- 2nd place (tie) – St. Stephen Middle
Middle Division Accuracy Award -- 2nd place (tie) – Cross Middle
High Division Accuracy Award – 2nd place – Cross High
Spirit Award – Westview Middle
Middle School Trebuchet Video
Marrington Middle School of the Arts -- 1st place
Bridge Competition
Architectural Design – 2nd place -- Westview Middle
Mystery Robot Competition – Middle School Division
2nd place – Nano Hawks from Hanahan Middle
Lego Competition – Elementary Division
1st place – Nerdy Visco Explorers from Nexton Elementary
2nd place – Radiant Rocketeers from Nexton Elementary
Honorable mention: Robofoxes from H.E. Bonner Elementary
Lego Golf Competition – Middle School Division
4th place – College Park E.T. from College Park Middle
Water Bottle Rocket Competition – Middle School Division
1st place – Carolynn Gabriel – Philip Simmons Middle
2nd place – Braydon Camp – Philip Simmons Middle