Berkeley County School District begins search for new superintendent

After three-and-a-half years of serving as Superintendent of the Berkeley County School District, at the school board meeting on Jan. 12, Dr. Eddie Ingram announced his retirement. In his announcement he said he would not leave the board and the district in a lurch.
He announced that his retirement would begin on Aug. 1. He told the board he would stick around past that date, if a replacement is not yet in place, because of challenges that may arise due to the pandemic.
“I am committed to working tirelessly over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition and to give the board time to conduct a search and identify a highly qualified candidate,” Ingram said at the board meeting.
Dr. Ingram has a current base salary of $207,000 annually. Ingram was the former Superintendent of Darlington County Schools. Before that he served as the Superintendent and the Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction for Franklin County Schools in Louisburg, North Carolina.
BCSD’s website states Dr. Ingram began his career as a high school English and Latin teacher in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and he has worked as a teacher and administrator in various school districts across North Carolina.