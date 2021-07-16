Berkeley County School District announces two new principals, other hires, promotions

Berkeley County School District announced several new hires and promotions within the district last week, including new principals at J.K. Gourdin Elementary, Cross Elementary and Hanahan Middle schools.
These positions also include several school administrative appointments and new district office promotions, as well as four assistant principal hires.
Theodore Prioleau has been officially named principal of Gourdin Elementary, and LaToya King at Cross Elementary. Kelli Roberson will now serve as principal of Hanahan Middle, following the retirement of former principal Robin Rogers.
The district office promotions include Cane Bay High Principal Tim McDowel who has been named the new chief pupil services officer for the district, Stratford High Principal Heather Taylor who has been named the new chief administrative officer for secondary schools and Chelsey Bradley who has been named the new academics and innovation ELA coordinator for the district.
Additionally, Jayma Diaz has been named interim principal at Stratford High, Tiffany Brown interim principal at Cane Bay High, Mike Huff interim principal at Philip Simmons Elementary and Allison Thornley interim principal at Marrington Middle. Monica Dixon-Houston has been named interim director for adult and community education.
Four assistant principal positions were also approved within the district. These include Troy Johnson at Goose Creek High, Kelsey Lawrence at Philip Simmons High, Holly Wilson at Berkeley High and Matthis Burnette at Stratford High.