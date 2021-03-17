Berkeley County School District announces its top teachers of the 2020-2021 school year

The Berkeley County School district presented its top 8 teachers of the year for 2021 at the board meeting on Tuesday, March 9. The meeting was held at Boulder Bluff Elementary where all of the 47 teachers of the year were recognized as well.
Dr. Eddie Ingram, BCSD Superintendent, noted that the work teachers put in during this school year specifically has been uniquely impactful.
“What you and your colleagues have accomplished during this pandemic is nothing short of miraculous. That’s not just our teachers though tonight it’s about them,” Ingram said.
The top eight teachers of 2020-2021 school year recognized include Peter Wright from Cane Bay High, Tori Huerth from Foxbank Elementary, Taryn Davis from Goose Creek High, Rebecca Moake from Hanahan Elementary, Caitlin Kennedy from Macedonia Middle, Brittne Guerry from Nexton Elementary, Melissa Williams from St. Stephen Elementary and Melody Harrelson from Whitesville Elementary.
The final District Teacher of the Year will be selected and announced later on.