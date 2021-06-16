Berkeley County School District announces its summer feeding program

Berkeley County School District has announced that it will be starting up a summer feeding program soon, which will make meals available at 11 schools in the district throughout the entire summer. The 2021 BCSD Summer Feeding Program is set to begin June 21, and the district says that all children in Berkeley County that are 18 years of age and younger will qualify for free meals.
The program will offer to-go meals for children and their parents every Monday through Thursday from June 21 until Aug. 6. Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Current meal service locations are set for:
- Berkeley Middle School
- Cane Bay Middle School
- Cross Elementary School
- Devon Forest Elementary School
- Goose Creek Elementary School
- Goose Creek High School
- Hanahan Elementary School
- Nexton Elementary School
- Philip Simmons Elementary School
- St. Stephen Elementary School
- Westview Primary School
These locations are subject to change depending on the communities resources and needs throughout the summer.
The meal program is part of the Seamless Summer Option which allows school districts in low-income areas the ability to provide free food services throughout traditional summer periods. As an extension of the National School Lunch Program, a service that is administered by the U.S Department of Agriculture, all meals will meet federal nutrition guidelines.