Berkeley County plans $6.5 million Mega Boat Landing Project in Moncks Corner

In a project done in partnership with Santee Cooper, Berkeley County announced plans for the Mega Boat Landing Project on Lake Moultrie.
The $6.5 million project will span 14 acres at a site previously home to the Atkins Boat Landing and the Lions Beach site at the end of Broughton Road in Moncks Corner. It will include six new boat launch ramps, a dock, event pavilion, walking trails and approximately 360 parking spaces for both boat trailers and passenger vehicles.
"We are excited to begin this project and provide additional outdoor recreational opportunities in our beautiful County,” County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said in a statement about the plans. “This site will not only serve as a place to launch boats, fish from the banks, enjoy walks and picnics, and access to the water for swimming, but will provide relief for other landings in the County that face significant issues due to heavy use.”
The site will include a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office outpost dock for deputies to respond to lake emergencies. The county’s statement said Santee Cooper will design and permit the project’s marine elements, including the docks and breakwater.
Berkeley County Engineering will permit the design plans in cooperation with the Town of Moncks Corner and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Berkeley County Roads and Bridges will perform all work on the land and parking lot.
“The Santee Cooper Lakes are an incredible asset to Berkeley County and the state of South Carolina, and we are excited to be part of the team bringing improved recreation to the area,” Santee Cooper president and CEO Mark Bonsall said in the county's statement.
The county reports the project will be funded from a 75-percent matching grant from South Carolina, as well as state water recreation funds and Berkeley County Accommodations Tax. The project is expected to be complete by fall of 2022.