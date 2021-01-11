Berkeley County offers easy access to floodplain information

Ecologically, floodplains are essential. Economically, getting important information on a property’s elevation is also a must. With help from its I.T. department, Berkeley County Planning and Zoning created a user friendly way to find a property’s elevation on the county’s website.
There is a lot of buying and selling going on right now and getting information on what type of flooding a piece of land is susceptible to, certainly can’t be ignored. What’s the elevation of the property people are purchasing or where they are currently living?
“A floodplain is a low area that is susceptible to being inundated by floodwaters,” said Penny Ayers, Floodplain Specialist for Berkeley County.
“Berkeley County has a good bit of low areas, we have a good bit of floodplain here and we also have a lot of growth right now.”
The information on if or where a piece of property sits on a floodplain is found on an elevation certificate.
“An elevation certificate is actually a FEMA form and it’s a FEMA form that is kind of universal for everything, flood,” said Ayers.
“The form itself really breaks down every aspect of a structure that one would need for insurance and building purposes. It’s really a way to see a structure without really seeing the structure-- if you will.”
To get the elevation information on the county’s website, visitors only have to type in the TMS or the property’s address and the details will appear.