Berkeley County nears end of Superintendent search

Throughout the past week, the Berkeley County School Board hosted receptions allowing the public an opportunity to meet current superintendent candidates. The receptions were held in the evenings on May 10, 11, and 12 and were well attended by the community.
Eddie Ingram, who has served as the superintendent of the district since 2017, announced his upcoming retirement in January. Now, after several rounds of applications and interviews, three candidates for the position remain in the running.
The current candidates include Dr. Glenda Gibson Levine, Dr. Anthony S. Dixon, and Deon D. Jackson. All candidates currently work within the district.
Levine, whose reception was held May 10, currently serves as the chief diversity officer for the district. Previously, she has worked in Berkeley County for 27 years and at the district level for 10 years.
“The main reason that pushed me to run was the fact that I have worked in the Berkeley County School District for a very long time and have fallen in love with the district, the staff, and the students,” Levine said. “As a servant leader, I have what it takes to propel this district.”
Levine, who is the only female candidate, plans to focus on learning loss specifically while coming out of the pandemic. Levine says it's important to find out where students are at during this time and look at them as individuals in order to find solutions.
“I know that I am prepared and I have worked hard, female or male, that's what I bring to the table, I'm a lifelong learner,” Levine said.
On May 11 a reception was held for Dr. Anthony Dixon. Currently, Dixon serves as the chief administrative officer for the district, which is a position he has held since July 2020. Over the years, Dixon says, his love for his work has evolved past a position, to a purpose and a passion.
“Throughout all my experiences I have learned so much about students and their needs,” Dixon said, explaining that he is an advocate for teachers and their students. Dixon says that engaging teacher's voices are what helps the board arrive at strong decisions that benefit all students and teachers.
“If we don't include the voice of teachers, the voice of the people that are in the classrooms where all of the magic happens, we need to be able to have a strong line of communication and feedback response,” Dixon said.
On May 12, the final candidate reception was held for Deon D. Jackson. Jackson is currently serving within the district as the chief administrative officer for pupil services.
Throughout the past several years, Jackson has served in positions such as the senior associate superintendent of operations and administration as well as interim superintendent and chief administrative officer within Berkeley County.
Eyamba Williams, parent of a student in the district, was among many others present at the reception. Williams, who has a son attending high school, is looking for a superintendent that will focus on equity and access. Specifically, Williams says, more options for career and technical education for all students is one of the most important things she's hoping for in the next superintendent.
Williams, whose son attended school virtually the first semester and in person the second semester, feels that the way the new superintendent handles COVID-19 mitigation strategies in their role is critical.
“I do think a mask policy should stay in place, that's the way that you can keep families safe. Because the kids that are coming to school and then they are coming home. So I think the thing that has allowed us to stay safe is the mask policy,” Williams said, explaining that her son plays sports and so far, because of the masked practices, no one in the family has gotten sick.
“I’m new to Berkeley County and feel like I need to invest more in what's going on,” said Kalila Wilson, who recently moved into the community and was planning to attend each of the receptions throughout the week to get a better understanding of what each candidate offers. “I wanted to get a little bit more awareness about what this school district is doing and see what the candidates have.”
The district says that a final decision on a superintendent is expected to be made by the end of the month.