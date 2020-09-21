Berkeley County jobless rates slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels

Local unemployment rates are slowly returning to their pre-pandemic levels, although economic experts said Friday that it may take some time to return to the full employment level.
On Friday the state released it’s monthly jobless report, which showed another month of employment gains.
“The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August had a significant drop to 6.3 percent from July’s revised estimate of 8.7 percent, said Dan Ellzey, executive director of South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. “That is the lowest unemployment rate in the state since the pandemic began. And, it is down approximately 50 percent from the rate reported for April 2020. Importantly, these numbers indicate a downward trend as millions of South Carolinians return to work.”
In Dorchester County, the unemployment rate was 6.4, down from 8.8 percent in July, but still higher than August 2019 which recorded a 2.5 percent jobless rate.
Similar numbers were recorded next door in Berkeley County, where the unemployment rate was 6.2 in August. That showed improvement from July’s 8.6 percent rate. However in August the jobless rate was 2.5 percent, among the lowest in the state at that time.
Nationally, the August unemployment rate was 8.4 percent, down from 10.2 percent a month earlier.
Statewide, the industries reporting gains were Government (+10,900); Professional and Business Services (+5,300); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+3,100); Leisure and Hospitality (+2,800); Construction (+1,100); Financial Activities (+500); and Other Services (+500).
Also on Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement saying the state showed a promising trend of improvement.
“Today’s news shows that South Carolina’s economic recovery is well underway,” McMaster stated. “We still have a lot of work to do to get our people back to work and get our economy back to full strength, but this is clear evidence that we’re on the right track and that should be encouraging news for every South Carolinian.”
The Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston region, most of which make up the The Charleston-North Charleston Metropolitan Service Area, also showed improvement from previous months. The regions jobless rate stood at 6.8 percent in August, down from 9.2 percent July, but significantly higher than August 2019, when the jobless rate was 2.4 percent.