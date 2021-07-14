Berkeley County hires new clerk to council

Berkeley County Council has appointed Amanda D. Turner as the new clerk to council.
Turner was previously a paralegal at the Charleston County Attorney’s Office for nine years. During that time, she became an advanced certified paralegal in land use under NALA (National Association of Legal Assistants).
Prior to that, Turner worked as an admissions counselor at the Charleston School of Law.
Turner graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in political science and calls Berkeley County home.
"I’m honored to receive this opportunity and serve in this critical role with Berkeley County Government. I look forward to working with County Council members, county staff and the community," she said in a media release.