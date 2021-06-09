Berkeley County food truck owner arrested on tax evasion charge

A Berkeley County food truck owner has been arrested on three counts of tax evasion after failing to report nearly $340,000 in sales.
Victor Sebastian Colbert, owner of Chesapeake Blue, who has been doing business as Cast Iron Food Truck, was arrested on June 2 by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Cast Iron Food Truck, which first began in 2009, is known for its food truck and on-site catering in the Berkeley County community. Now, Colbert was held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center ahead of his bond hearing.
According to warrants, Colbert reported sales that were less than he actually made during the tax years of 2018 through 2020. During these years, he underreported $340,250 of sales, totaling to $27,220 evaded in state sales tax. Warrants show that Colbert told agents that he knowingly underreported his sales to the SCDOR.
If Colbert is convicted, he will face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.