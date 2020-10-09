Berkeley County Elections responds to late Supreme Court decision

Those in South Carolina voting absentee by mail must now have two signatures on their ballot return envelopes. One from the voter and one from a witness, according to a United States Supreme Court decision that was announced late on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
“It’s definitely confusing when things change repeatedly prior to the election,” said Adam Hammons, Director of Voter Registration and Elections in Berkeley County. “We all wish it would be settled ahead of time but we are at the mercy of the courts in this case.”
Under the order, ballots already received by county officials and those received through Oct. 7 will be counted even if the return envelope does not have a witness signature.
“Our ballots were mailed out on Monday [Oct. 5] so voters weren’t getting them until Wednesday [Oct. 7], so by the time they got their ballots here in Berkeley County the Supreme Court ruling had already happened, so we feel like voters already had to opportunity to know what the rule was by the time they got the ballot,” Hammons said.
To make sure your absentee by mail ballot counts, voters must do the following: Sign the voter’s oath on the ballot return envelope; have a witness also sign and provide their address. Any other person can be a witness and they -do not- have to be a registered voter. A witness can be a family member, medical provider, friend or associate.
“Obviously we’ll follow through and do what the law instructs us to do,” Hammons said. “We have been recommending to voters to have their ballot witnessed just to make sure there were not changes in the court that would affect them.”
Any ballot returned after Oct. 7 without a witness signature will not be counted. You must Return your ballot before 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can be returned in person or by mail. It’s recommended voters should mail in ballots as soon as possible and at least a week before election day to allow time for delivery before the deadline.