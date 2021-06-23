Berkeley County announces new Voters Registration and Elections director

Berkeley County has announced that Rose M. Brown is the new Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections director.
Brown, a native of Berkeley County, officially took over June 7.
Previously, Brown has served as assistant director of the office.
“I look forward to beginning my new role as director of Voters Registration and Elections," she said in a press release. "With 30-plus years of elections experience, I look forward to continuing to serve the voters of our fine county."
Brown is replacing the county’s former director, Adam Hammons.