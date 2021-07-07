Berkeley Chamber celebrates grand opening of new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on June 17.
The fast-food eatery, 460 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, is the second Popeyes in Berkeley County.
As a way of celebrating, the store entered the first 100 people into a raffle to win free chicken every week for a year.
The store is owned and operated by the Rinna Restaurant Group and the Franchisees include Mark, Jane and Alex Rinna. The local company was launched in 2000 and the Moncks Corner location is Rinna's 16th, with 10 in Augusta and six in Charleston.