Berkeley Animal Center officially opens to the public

Since taking control of the old animal shelter in 2017, administrators, volunteers and elected leaders have worked to turn things around. The endeavor reached a high point on June 14, when the ribbon was ceremoniously cut and the pubic got its first tour of the new and modern Berkeley Animal Center.
Berkeley County was previously operating a shelter on three acres of leased land on Cypress Gardens Road. The facility was outdated and crowded, at times to the point, workers couldn’t take in additional animals.
“We were doing everything that we could, we were overrun with animals,” said Heather McDowell Berkeley County’s Community Services Director, during the event. “I think the first year we started out we had like 12 hundred animals and now we have over 6,000 and it was the same building.”
The new Berkeley Animal Center is located on county-owned property at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner. The shelter is 11,500 square feet and consists of a main building, intake kennels, and adoption kennels.
The new site will have three outdoor fenced-in grass play yards, two fenced horse pastures, and one fenced pig and goat pen. The center will be able to house approximately 200 animals inside, plus horses, pigs, and goats outside.
“We want every animal that comes in our door, to be vaccinated, spayed and neutered, micro-chipped and then put into a loving home,” said McDowell. “We have really increased the number of adoptions that we have. Every year it goes, up and up and up, because more people are learning about us, and hopefully with this new building, we will get even more people coming to see us.”
Berkeley County staff said the project cost was $1.7 million and was funded with money from both the 2016 General Obligation bond as well as fundraising efforts. Various County Departments also played a big role in the effort.
“Everything you see on this site was done by our, in house team at Roads and Bridges.; the parking lot, the site work, the drainage, you name it,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. Cribb said the new center was an urgent need and will save the county money.
In addition, the center will be able to provide spay and neuter services. And none too soon, in just the month of May, before its official opening, the new center took in 650 animals.