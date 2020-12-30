BARNES: Public invited to Emancipation Day Service

The Wesley United Methodist Church family is inviting the public to attend Emancipation Day Service, 10-11 a.m., Jan. 1, at 1008 Sugar Hill Drive, Moncks Corner. Face Mask and social distancing are required. The Rev. Lillian Washington is pastor.
Praileau graduates from Field Artillery BOLC
Irana Praileau, a daughter of Tonya Hawkins Praileau Jackson and granddaughter of Jessica Hawkins and Cleve Sid Hawkins, formerly of St. Stephen, completed her BS program at Claflin University, and received her Commission as an officer in the United States Army from South Carolina State University’s JROTC Program in May of 2019.
At 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, Irana furthered her military career as she graduated from the Army’s Field Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
After a short break, this outstanding young soldier will be heading for a tour of duty in Hawaii. We wish her well and will keep her and our many dedicated military members in our thoughts and prayers.
Jones achieves degree in forensic biology
Cayla Briana Jones, a daughter of Rev. Anthony and Dr. Lisa Jones of Maryland and a granddaughter of Rebecca Gaillard of Pineville, graduated from Delaware State University, during the week of Dec. 15, with a B. S. in Forensic Biology. Big sister Chelsea, a multi-media Journalist, Weekend Anchor/Reporter for WPRI 12’s sister station KTVE in Monroe, Louisiana, and proud graduate of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, is overjoyed with love and pride for her “baby sister.” According to Chelsea, “the sky is not even the limit for her sister Cayla, the entire universe is!”
Broughton promoted
Huge congratulations to KAI Principal Derwin Broughton, AIA, NCARB who was elected and confirmed as the Vice President of Advocacy for the Texas Society of Architects/AIA.
In this role Derwin will be identifying social, economic, and technological forces impacting the profession and formulating the best response, positioning Texas Society of Architects as a leader in defining issues.
Derwin is a son of John and Roberta Broughton of St. Stephen and a grandson of Charlie Broughton, also of St. Stephen.