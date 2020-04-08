Bank elects new president

Allen M. Bilton, Chairman of First National Bank of South Carolina, has announced that Todd G. Buddin has been elected President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. Buddin will replace Ronald H. Anderson, who is retiring.
“We want to thank Ron for his service over the last 27 years, 14 years as President, and look forward to having him assist us as he will continue on a part time basis,” Bilton said.
Buddin is a Walterboro native with 30 years of banking experience. He is a graduate of Francis Marion University and also of The Graduate School of Banking at LSU. Bilton added that “we look forward to Todd’s leadership.” Buddin is married to Tracey and have two sons, Griff and Drew.
