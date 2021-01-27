Arrests in fatal shooting, fake Facebook profile used

In an emailed statement, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest of two people being charged with a shooting that left one man dead in Moncks Corner.
Jerrod Lee Smith, 25, and Melissa Marie Mosley, 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder. Law enforcement said on Jan. 2, Berkeley County deputies responded to the Perry Hill area of Moncks Corner in reference to a vehicle that was found crashed into a tree.
Deputies said the driver, identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 38-year-old Brandon Dwayne Legette, was located inside of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Legette later died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained from the shooting.
Investigators said, prior to the Jan. 2 murder, Moncks Corner Police investigated a similar case which occurred on Merrimack Road in the Town of Moncks Corner. In that case, an individual was also lured to an area by someone using a fake Facebook profile.
The victim arrived at the designated location to meet a female but was met by an individual dressed in black and armed with a handgun. The victim attempted to flee the location in his vehicle and was shot at as he was leaving the area.
Detectives from both Berkeley County and Moncks Corner worked together, during a thorough investigation, to reveal evidence that Smith was the shooter and Mosley was involved with setting up Legette and then aiding Smith afterward.
“There are unfortunate times when a suspect uses companionship to lure in a victim.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Meeting strangers online can be dangerous but there are things users can do to ensure their safety.”
On Jan. 22, Smith was arrested and charged with Murder and Mosley was arrested and charged with Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and Accessory After the Fact of Murder. Both are being held without bond at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate this case and identify additional suspects.