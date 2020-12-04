Arrests following robberies

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects after three armed robberies occurred early Thursday morning, Dec. 3. Deputies said they arrested 19-year old Kevin Lavon Givens and 19-year old Rome Javon Richardson. Both suspects are being charged with three counts of Armed Robbery and various weapons charges.
“Every year we see an increase in thefts around the holiday season. Unfortunately, these criminals believe they can get away after committing violent offenses. That will not be the case. I am grateful to our surrounding agencies that came to assist us in making arrests swiftly,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis in a statement about the arrests.
A statement from the sheriff’s office said that at approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Sunoco gas station located at 336 College Park Road in reference to an armed robbery. While deputies were on the scene working that incident, another call came into dispatch for a second armed robbery at The Pantry located at 830 College Park Road.
Deputies said they responded to that scene and began gathering information. A third armed robbery call came out minutes after 1:00 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 1255 St. James Avenue. The caller was able to give dispatch descriptive information about the suspect’s vehicle and the direction of travel when the car left.
The statement said a deputy was patrolling the area and observed a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of North Charleston.
Deputies said the driver did not stop for law enforcement and a short pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle wrecked into brush on Corporate Parkway and the suspects fled from the scene on foot. After a successful K-9 track, Givens was arrested. When deputies took an inventory of the vehicle, they located evidence from the armed robbery.
Deputies continued patrolling the area and were able to arrest Richardson after he attempted to call a ride to come pick him up. He was found to be in possession of over $700 and clothing that matched the description obtained by the gas station clerk and surveillance video.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and more charges are pending. Anyone with information about the armed robberies are asked to call Berkeley County dispatch at (843) 719-4505.