American Red Cross seeks blood donations amid severe shortage

The American Red Cross announced that its blood supply has fallen to critical levels.
There's a number of factors that are causing the severe blood shortage, said Amanda McWherter, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, but the primary causes are the overall increase in traumas and the rise in medical operations that many put off during the ongoing pandemic.
With so many patients deferring care for the past several months, hospitals are now being presented with more advanced disease progression and requiring more blood transfusions, she said. Right now, the distribution of blood is far outpacing donations.
Blood transfusion, McWherter said, is one of the most common hospital procedures in the country. Currently, medical centers are primarily needing the O type blood.
“There are a whole host of instances where blood donations are a life-saving gift,” McWherter said, explaining that donated blood is used for patients battling cancer, accident victims, people experiencing sickle cell disease and even during complicated childbirths.
This year, the Red Cross distributed 600 more units of blood between the months of March and May of this year than in 2020.
“It's common for donations to drop during the summer months as people are going on summer vacations and kids are out of school but the need for blood is constant,” McWherter said. “Blood is perishable, we can't stockpile it so we need folks to come out continuously.”
At the moment, McWherter said that 75 percent of the organization's blood donation appointments across the state are being filled. The group hopes more community members will donate blood, and McWherter pointed out that having or not having the COVID vaccine does not impact anyone's eligibility to donate blood. Anyone planning to donate blood, in most states, must be at least 16 years old and must weigh at least 110 pounds.
“We are still doing everything suggested by the CDC to ensure that donating blood is a safe process,” McWherter said.
The easiest way to get set up with an appointment to give blood is by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Upcoming local donation sites are as follows:
June 21: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Lowe's of Oakbrook, 9600 Dorchester Road
June 23: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., St. George's Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road
June 24: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St.
June 28: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., McElveen Buick GMC, 117 Farmington Road