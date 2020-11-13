AMC command team visits Joint Base Charleston

Air Mobility Command commander Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, her husband Alan Frosch, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, visited members of Joint Base Charleston as part of their listening tour, Nov. 2-5.
Their trip centered on meeting the service members and civilians of Team Charleston, highlighting their accomplishments and learning about their specific mission sets.
One of the key points the team focused on was the importance of family and acceptance throughout the Department of Defense.
“I think the effect we’d like to have is connection between our family members and the unit and have them feel warm and welcome no matter where they're at, because they know they're a part of something,” said Kruzelnick.
Van Ovost and Kruzelnick expressed how important it is for the total force to have a bond similar to families and share trust with one another.
“We will have to fight together to get to the fight, and to stay in the fight,” said Van Ovost.
Some of the areas AMC leadership visited included the 628th Medical Group, 437th Maintenance Group, 841st Transportation Battalion, Army Field Support Battalion Charleston and Naval Weapons Station Charleston’s Nuclear Power Training Unit.
At the end of the listening tour, Van Ovost addressed Joint Base Charleston service members and civilians during an All Call, speaking on the AMC mission and strategic vision as well as how Joint Base Charleston fits into providing AMC’s combat capabilities globally.
Van Ovost assumed command of AMC Aug. 20, 2020. Joint Base Charleston is one of the stops on her 2020 listening tour.
The AMC priorities are to develop the force, advance war fighting capabilities, project the joint force, and ensure strategic deterrence.
“When we take our developing force and advance our capabilities together, that’s going to ensure that we are fully ready,” said Van Ovost.