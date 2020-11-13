AMC command team visits Joint Base Charleston

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, speaks at an all call at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 5, 2020. Van Ovost, her husband Alan Frosch, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, visited members of Joint Base Charleston as part of their listening tour. Their trip centered on meeting members of Team Charleston, highlighting their accomplishments and learning about their specific mission sets.