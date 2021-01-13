Allie Brooks honored as outstanding educator

A native of the Florence area, Allie Brooks earned a bachelor’s degree and a Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army from South Carolina State University in 1968.
Afterwards, he received a master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of South Carolina in 1974 and Education Specialist Degree in 2014.
He completed the Institute on the Principal and School Improvement in 1987 at Harvard University. In 2006, he was awarded an honorary degree from Francis Marion University. He serves on the Board of Trustees of McLeod Health.
He has served as president of the S.C. Association of Secondary School Principals (SCASSP), the 4-A Principals Conference, and the S.C. High School League. Brooks was named Outstanding Principal of the Year in 1986-87 and 2000 by the SCASSP.
Brooks was the recipient of the Florence Civitan’s Citizen of the Year award in 1987, named Citizen of the Year by the Chi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1989, and selected as Educator of the Year by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.
in 1995. Brooks retired in 2005, after having served in Florence area public schools for more than 35 years as a teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools.
Brooks was honored as the 2005 Distinguished Graduate by The School Foundation of Florence School District One. He has been active in numerous civic and professional organizations in Florence such as the House of Hope Ministries and the editorial advisory board for the News Journal.
He is a past member of the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee and was named their 2009 Champion for Youth. In 2009, he received the South Carolina Board of Education Volunteer Award, and then in 2010, the Ashby P. Lawrimore Award. He has served as a college professor at Cambridge College in Augusta, G.A.
He and his wife, Barbara Faye, share three children, a daughter-in-love, and three grandchildren.
About the South Carolina African American History Calendar
Launched in 1989, the SC African American History Calendar is designed to assist students in learning more about the contributions of distinguished African Americans who have connections to the state. The calendar was originally created to support the SC Department of Education in meeting statutory requirements for the inclusion of African American history in the curriculum. It has since emerged as a global resource for recognizing the achievements of African Americans with South Carolina ties. The web site - www.SCAfricanAmerican.com - also includes information on past honorees, as well as resources for educators and links to other materials related to South Carolina's African American history.