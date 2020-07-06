All safe, but 50 residents displaced by early morning Goose Creek apartment fire

Fire crews went in to rescue four people trapped inside apartments, having to reach one of them by ladder, said city spokesman Franklin Johnson.
Apartment complex residents banded together, pulling fire alarms trying to wake up their neighbors and get their attention to help them get out safe, Harris said. Most had already evacuated when first-responders arrived.
Other than one person suffering from minor smoke inhalation, there were no injuries, Harris said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and Goose Creek police. More than 50 firefighters scrambled to put out the blaze, including teams from North Charleston and Berkeley County, bringing it under control an hour later, Harris said.
About 24 apartments were evacuated. Of those, a dozen are a total loss. Red Cross of South Carolina team members handed out kits containing personal hygiene items and offered financial assistance to families who were impacted.