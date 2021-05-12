All-inclusive renovations for Saul Alexander Park breaks ground

Picture a playground where children of all abilities can play together. On Monday, May 3, 2021, the town of Summerville hosted a renovation kickoff for the Saul Alexander Playground, which will soon become an ‘extraordinary playground,’ where kids can do just that.
The Summerville Miracle League, an all-inclusive baseball program, has been working with the Summerville Parks and Recreation and the Town of Summerville over the course of the past year to finalize plans for this soon-to-come, all-inclusive play area. Now, the park is only months away from allowing any child the opportunity to play.
Construction will begin in late summer and, Steve Doniger, board member for the Miracle League, says, the goal is to have everything wrapped up by early fall.
Amy Evans, Parks and Recreation Superintendent, said that when she first heard about the miracle league's plan in the spring of 2020, she was excited to see their vision.
“As you guys know, 2020 was a really difficult year but despite everything that we had going on we were able to move this project forward,” Evans said at the kickoff event that took place on the grounds of Saul Alexander playground.
Funds for the playground came from a compilation of avenues, some from Dorchester county, state grants, and donations throughout the year. However in March 2021, the town of Summerville approved $150,000 for renovations to the playground, which nearly completed the final financial needs for the project.
Now, after a year of extensive collaboration between the town council, state legislature, parks, and recreation staff, and several others, the project is nearing the start of construction to the play area.
Doniger is looking forward to being able to see the children involved in the baseball league, which plays at the field directly beside the playground, be able to come over to play with everyone else after games, which they have not been able to do in the past due to limiting equipment.
“It's not a playground, it's an extraordinary playground. It's something that's going to be here for generations, continuing what Saul Alexander has already done,” Doniger said. “There's an opportunity for everyone. And we love it because now we can see the kids that play baseball on Saturday, that come over here and watch their friends play, all that ends in a couple of months. Everyone gets to play.”
Changes to the park will bring with it a musical corner featuring flowers whose petals can be used like a xylophone. A merry-go-round that will sit at ground level, allowing anyone in a wheelchair or with a disability that affects their ability to walk, to be able to hop on as well. New swings and even a zip line will be added. There will be a large covering over the entire playground, so even as the summer heat arrives in full swing, children will be protected from the sun. Throughout the renderings for the renovation are intentional ways that project members have worked toward promoting social equity for anyone with cognitive, physical, sensory or social disabilities.
For generations, the play area has served the community as a place where children come to play and for some, the idea of renovating something so special to the neighborhood did not come without hesitations.
“Really and truly I did grow up in that house across the street. I did go to this school for three years. I was also somewhat of a doubter about what was going to happen to this playground,” Terry Jenkins, councilman for the town of Summerville, said. “My biggest concern was that we were going to lose the play area...She [Amy Evans] helped me understand that we were going to have a bigger play area and it was going to be a better play area that was going to serve a lot of people,” Jenkins said.
Also present at the event was Mayor Ricky Waring, who referred to the play area as ‘sacred ground’ to those who were born and raised in Summerville. Waring was one of several at the event that grew up in one of the homes neighboring the park.
“I live now just behind where I used to live, on Carolina Avenue, and to hear the excitement on Saturday mornings when I'm in my backyard, they make almost as much noise as a Friday night football game and they have a great time,” Water said. “To see it come alive again like it used to be in the 50s and 6os is really exciting for me, and the young people are gonna be able to use it and enjoy it.”
Over the last decade, Summerville has delved into improving parks throughout the town. Today, there are roughly 15 county parks that have continued to benefit the community in large ways, especially throughout the ongoing pandemic. Doniger says that the idea was not to build a good park, it was to build something extraordinary.
“This was a simple conversation to have. It was one of those moments that we said, ‘we have really good parks, let's do something extraordinary. Let's do something where all kids, that's what this playground is designed for, something that all kids of every ability can play together. That we aren't just doing the bare minimum. we are going to exceed that. We are going to give something greater.’ And for something like that to happen, we needed everybody to come together. Miracle league is very proud and humbled to be part of that,” Doniger said.