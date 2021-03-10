A sweet incentive is also fun at Hanahan High

When it comes to candy and chips, sometimes resistance is futile.
Such treats also create a fun incentive to get students engaged in Reta Hanna’s class at Hanahan High.
Reta Hanna is a resource teacher (her concentration is math). At the start of the semester she implemented a new way to get students more involved and engaged with her class by rewarding students with a snack of their choice – “and so far it’s not lost its appeal,” she said.
She wanted this to be something that would get both traditional and blended distance learning (BDL) students more engaged with class. Her students can now earn “Tickets to Success” by getting to class (or logging into class) on time, staying on task throughout class and completing assignments throughout the week.
“We needed something fun, and they needed something to look forward to and to work for,” she said.
These tickets are like raffle tickets where every Friday, Hanna will later draw a name for someone to earn a treat. If it is a small class she draws one ticket but if it is a bigger class she will draw a couple of names.
For this reason, her students now look forward to Friday.
“They walk in the door and go, ‘Are we drawing today?’” she said.
Hanna also wanted to be able to reward her BDL students as well, so on a few occasions she has driven out to her BDL students’ houses on a Saturday with bags of treats.
Hanna lets them pick them from an assortment of different candy bars, candy and chips (a bag of Takis is a big seller right now).
“It has really increased their productivity in the classroom,” she said. “I’m guessing we all like to work for a snack…for me it would be chocolate.”
While she has taught in the district for some time, Hanna is new to Hanahan High this year, so she had not met her BDL students before – other than seeing the tops of their heads on the computer.
“It’s kind of exciting to just get to see them in person,” she said. “I just wanted them to feel (like) part of the classroom.”
Hanna has two daughters who attend Marrington Middle School of the Arts. Her own children have learned from home for most of the school year.
“It’s easy to get distracted,” she said, adding, “If the teacher is not actively engaging you, it’s easy to wander off, so…I wanted to keep them (BDL students) engaged and give them more of a reason to work than just to get the work done.”