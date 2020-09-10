628th CS Civilian reflects on 40 years of service

Col. Martha Meeker, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jose LugoSantiago, right, presents Mr. Alvin Green with the Civilian of the Year category II award for 2010 during the annual awards banquet held at the Charleston Club Jan 20, 2010. Airmen, Sailors and civilians were presented with an award for their outstanding accomplishments from one of the 15 different categories recognized. Unable to attend the banquet due to deployment or other reasons was, from the 628th Mission Support Group, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Staff Sgt. Akeem Parks; from the 628 MSG, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Master Sgt. Michael Patterson; from the 628 MSG, First Sergeant of the Year Master Sgt. Steven Hart; and from the Naval Weapons Station, Sailor of the Year Personnel Specialist 1st Class Petty Officer James Long. Colonel Meeker is the Joint Base Charleston commander, Chief LugoSantiago is the 628th Air Base Wing command chief and Mr. Green is from the 628 MSG.