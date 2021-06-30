5 rural fire departments consolidating in northern Berkeley County

Five rural fire departments on the northern end of Berkeley County are merging under the St. Stephen Volunteer Fire Department in a move meant to save costs and improve services.
The merging departments are Lake Moultrie Fire Department, Bonneau Rural Fire Department, and Forty-One Rural Fire Department. Effective July 1, Shulerville-Honey Hill Fire Department will also be merging with these departments.
Each fire district will contain paid, part-time firefighters, according to a press release from Berkeley County government.
The departments will be allowed to maintain their individual identities, including keeping their department names on buildings and firetrucks.
The St. Stephen Volunteer Fire Department will serve as the "parent" department and assume administrative control of all five districts, the release said.
The departments will also form a unified Board of Directors containing representatives from each fire district.
Each department has volunteered to be part of the merger in order to improve the overall fire protection system in the county’s rural areas, the release said. Fire officials also saw a way to help save money by eliminating unnecessary administrative and maintenance costs that are duplicated in each district.
"This is an exciting opportunity for the fire service in the north end of Berkeley County to take a major step forward. I'm both proud and impressed by the unselfish decisions of the fire chiefs and board members that have agreed to this merger," said Chief Lee Wadford of the St. Stephen VFD.