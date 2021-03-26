437th AW conducts all-female flights for Women’s History Month

Women assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., and 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, participated in an all-female flight in commemoration of Women’s History Month, March 17, 2021. The flight included 80 female paratroopers who boarded two C-17s with all-female crews to perform a jump. Due to weather constraints, the paratroopers were unable to complete their jump.