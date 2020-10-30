437th Aerial Port Squadron Passenger Operations Flight Honored by the Community Resource Center Summerville

Members of Joint Base Charleston and the local community came together to honor members of the 437th Aerial Port Squadron, Oct. 22, for their dedication to the Lowcountry.
These Airmen assisted the Summerville YMCA and the Community Resource Center Summerville in providing over 60,000 boxes of groceries and 2,400 kits of school supplies to Dorchester County Residents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These Airmen have been instrumental in volunteering with us during this whole pandemic,” said Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center Summerville. “Without the support of these Airmen, we wouldn’t have been able to provide over 60,000 boxes of groceries, and they’ve helped with our back to school drive which was tremendous. All of us are working together and I’m really proud of our Air Force. This is what I call American exceptionalism at its best.”
The Community Resource Center Summerville orchestrated a formal ceremony to honor these members for their ongoing charitable work.
“When my wife and I first moved here back in January, the local community was very welcoming. They assisted us in getting settled and acclimating to the local area,” explained Staff Sgt. Timothy Morin, 437th APS passenger services supervisor. “Once the pandemic began to impact our neighbors and the citizens of Charleston, we thought this would be a good time to step up and give back to a community who helped us.”
Volunteering is a vital part of connecting the military and local communities, especially during an unprecedented pandemic.
“I’m extremely proud of the 437th APS and how they’ve represented our Air Force,” said Col. Dain Kleiv, 437th Maintenance Group commander. “They figured out a way to give back to our community in a pretty dynamic situation we have going on in the world right now, COVID-19, and delivering that needed resource to the community. It’s awesome that we have Airmen out there making the magic happen and bringing it to the community as well.”
If anyone would like to get involved in Community Resource Center Summerville activities, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/communityresourcecenter.summerville/ or call 843-499-9822.