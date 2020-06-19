2020 Cane Bay High School graduation

The Cane Bay High School Class of 2020 sat six feet apart beneath an overcast sky on Thursday morning to close out their high school career with a graduation ceremony held inside of Cane Bay Stadium.
Family members gathered in the stands; many of them wore masks. Loved ones who were unable to attend in person may have watched a live stream of the commencement ceremony that was provided by the Berkeley County School District.
Cane Bay Principal Timothy McDowell said the Class of 2020 has earned $7.4 million in academic scholarships.
Salutatorian Elijah Oswald began his salutatory address by thanking teachers for devoting countless hours doing their jobs while receiving little pay and gratitude in return.
“Some days it may not seem worth it but I’m standing here with my classmates to say; it’s worth it,” Oswald said. Please keep going, please keep giving and please keep investing in students like us.”
He spoke about how his fellow classmates never expected their senior year to end the way it did after the global pandemic closed schools and upended their senior year plans. He said while at first he was glad to be able to stay home, he quickly discovered that he missed school.
“I realized that being isolated is not good… God designed us to be a part of a community,” Oswald said.
He also pointed out how much has changed only the last few weeks as the nation reckons with racial injustice.
“Together, we need to stand against injustice,” he said. “We need to speak up for those who don’t have a voice, those who are mistreated, marginalized or discriminated (against). Every person is created by God, every person matters to God and every person should matter to us.”
Oswald concluded his address by sharing how his Christian faith has changed his life and he said trusting in Jesus was the most important choice he has ever made.
Valedictorian Calvin Paulsen said the state of this school year has been very different than those of recent years. He too acknowledged the unusual challenges that seniors have faced due to COVID-19. Still, he said his experiences at Cane Bay are some of his most treasured memories.
Paulsen said his time at Cane Bay instilled in him core values of integrity, friendship, and perseverance.
“This class will not quit,” he said. “No amount of hardship can take away the spirit of perseverance that I have witnessed at Cane Bay, we are all united, even when apart.”