12,000 mail-in ballot requests so far in Berkeley County

With the 2020 Election close to nearing the two-month countdown, election officials are dealing with new concerns from the voting public—the pandemic and the mail. In Washington, law makers are wrangling over the leadership at the U.S. Postal Service, while the public is left wondering whether to mail or not to mail their ballots.
Adam Hammons, the Director of Elections and Voter Registration in Berkeley County, is working to ease concerns. He said 90 percent of all the calls the Moncks Corner office are questions about absentee voting.
“If you’re worried about anything call us,” Hammons said. “Get your information from a trusted source your friend on Facebook might know what they are talking about but they might not. Call our office we’d be happy to talk to you and guide you through the different options we have.”
Currently there 135,000 registered voters in Berkeley and the number is growing by the day and a lot more of them are mailing it in.
“Right now with COVID, we saw a large by mail turnout in June. We expect record breaking numbers by mail turn out here in November,” said Hammons.
Numbers from 2016 show that Berkeley County had about 12,000 mail in ballots. Currently with two-months to go the office has already sent out 12,000 applications from requests. So far 8,000 of those application requests have been returned to the office.
The application asks why the mail-in ballot is being requested. The answer can be one of 17 reasons, such as: being 65-years-old or older, on vacation, military service, work or school, to name a few. The application is then returned to the office by mail or it can be dropped off. The election office will start mailing out the ballots from the returned requests beginning in late September or early October.
Hammons suggests when you get the ballot make you vote and mail it back as soon as possible to make sure it arrives on time. By law the vote needs to arrive before 7 p.m. on election day.
“The Post Master General put out a memo this week saying they are ready for the influx of capacity and all the extra ballots,” Hammons said.
And for those who plan to vote in person the agency recently announced that additional offices for those who want to vote in person absentee will be available. Voting machines will be available for in-person voting weekdays between Oct. 19 and Oct. 30 at the Hanahan Library, located at 1216 Old Murray Court in Hanahan and the St. Stephen Library, located at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen.
Early in-person voting will begin at the Moncks Corner Office on Belt Drive on Oct. 3.