Mayor's scholarship awarded for those with disabilities

In May, the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities awards scholarships to Dorchester and Berkeley County resident high school seniors and adults with differing abilities.
Committee members coordinate an annual luncheon held at the Summerville Country Club under the Pavilion, with speakers, music, adding to the celebration prior to awarding scholarships.
Amanda Walters, an adult recipient, was attending Charleston Southern University when she applied for a scholarship. Her goal was to become a teacher, which she accomplished with the additional benefit of not one, but two scholarships: Summerville Mayor’s Committee Scholarship and The Rotary Club Scholarship.
She achieved her dream of becoming a teacher after graduating from Charleston Southern University in 2017. Amanda’s dream of teaching is ever evolving. One of her favorite quotes to live by is from Amanda Holden a judge on Britain’s got talent who once said “One can be shaped by tragedy but never defined by it.” She never let herself be defined by the tragic events of her life.
Over the last few years, Amanda has taught in both the United States and China. She taught at a local school in the Charleston area for her first year of teaching. Amanda was a PreK teacher at an international school in Dongguan, China and very honored to be there. It was an amazing opportunity to teach internationally and to see how far she had come in her life. After a year and a half in China, she returned to the United States and has taught in a local school in the Charleston area since being back.
Her life may have been shaped by a tragic beginning, but it set the stage for her to allow that tragedy would not define all parts of her life, nor become an excuse for why she couldn’t.” She could have said, “I can’t read, speak, can’t graduate from HS or college, going to China is too much for me.” She believes that because of God’s help, amazing parents, mentors and family members, in addition to Summerville Rotary Club scholarships, she not only could, but did.
The scholarships provide by the Summerville Mayor’s Committee enable students of differing abilities to be educated in a variety of careers while gaining self-confidence and a sense of inclusion and acceptance into the general population. T
To donate to the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities scholarship program, contact Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, P.O. Box 231, Summerville, SC 29484, Attention: Kelly Sieling, or for further information through email at KSieling@SCVRD.NET or call directly at (843) 761-6036.