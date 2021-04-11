Lessons from a teacher: Taking apart old electronics is a great way to learn

Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.