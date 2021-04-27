Hood column

The Macedonia Community Action Project has scheduled their Spring Tea Fundraiser on May 15 at Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. The tea will be in the fellowship hall from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information or if anyone would like to reserve a table call Faye at 843-565-3920.
MMS Teacher
Caitlin Kennedy at Macedonia Middle School was selected as a top three finalist for Berkeley County School's teacher of the year. Macedonia School is very proud of their teacher.
Fundraiser
Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church would like to thank everyone for making their barbecue fundraiser on March 27 a big success. The congregation was very supportive in supplying the food, cooking, serving and clean up and a big thanks to the community for their support in purchasing dinners.
The community is always very supportive to churches during their fundraisers and everyone is very thankful that we have a great community.
Prayer list
Keep the following in your prayers: Hugh and Judy Phillips, Ada Giggleman, Karen Waterman, Shirley Hood, Jeff Garrett, Sunny Mills, Steve Mitchell, Kim Freeman, Janelle Basel, James Litchfield, Bill Edmonds, Juanita Thomas, Tommy Aultman, Billy Mipps, Jackie Wilson, Marian Taylor, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's column.