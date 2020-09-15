Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Berkeley County

COVID-19 cases across the state are trending downward, state health officials believe it’s mainly the result of increased mask wearing. Testing is also important to help track the spread of the virus.
DHEC recommends routine testing of individuals with known exposures or concerns about exposures. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.
The agency said if you are out and about in the community or around others, participating in group events, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, it’s recommended that you receive routine testing once a month or sooner. Or if you are experiencing symptoms like a cough, low fever or loss of taste and smell.
Between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, SCDHEC along with the National Guard will be offering free COVD-19, drive-thru testing in Goose Greek at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saint James Blvd. Organizers said no appointment is needed. Visitors will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.