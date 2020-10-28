Trojans, Wolves set for Wright Bowl I

Berkeley County rivals Cross and Timberland are set to encounter one another on the gridiron Friday.
The Trojans and Wolves will do battle at Cross High School, pitting relatives against one another. Cross’s Shaun Wright and Timberland’s Gregory Wright are first cousins.
The home team will be coming off a 32-0 victory against St. John’s. The Trojans (3-2) received a nice boost in confidence in bouncing back from a 33-14 loss to Whale Branch.
“I was really impressed with our offensive and defensive lines Friday night,” Shaun Wright said. “We challenged them to be the difference and they were. We took control up front on both sides of the ball and that was the difference. We were able to run the football and throw to maintain balance. It was the first time in a while we threw for over 100 yards and ran for over 200 yards. Shevar Geddis, Quashaun Whitten, Jayden Middleton, Amonte McCray, Jordan Simmons and Damion Haines continue to lead us up front on both sides of the ball. As they continue to improve so do we.”
Quarterback Kaden White threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gattis and also scored on a 1-yard run in the win over St. John’s.
Tylik Green rushed for 88 yards and scored on an 8-yard run and Caleb Wright chipped in a 19-yard touchdown run.
On defense, Jah’Tavious Gaines picked off two passes and Gattis added a 75-yard interception return for a score.
Timberland (2-2) has dropped two straight and is coming off a 25-8 loss to Woodland. Two-game losing streaks have been rare over the years for the Wolves, in their first season under Gregory Wright after longtime leader Art Craig took the Hanahan job.
“Looking at Timberland, the only thing that has changed is the head coach,” Wright said. “They are still typical Timberland. They play fast and physical on both sides of the ball. I don’t know if they have a weakness on defense and offensively they will run it down your throat until you stop them. Greg has done an unbelievable job in the short amount of time he has been there. You take away some turnovers and they probably are sitting undefeated. Yards will be hard to come by Friday, but we look forward to the challenge.”
The squads were washed out in 2019 but Timberland won 47-0 in 2018, its eighth shutout of the Trojans in 13 matchups.
The Wolves won 20-6 in 2017 and 13-6 in 2016 in competitive encounters.