Electronic turkey harvesting reporting is now available via electronic media

Turkey hunters must now report their harvest to South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces via three new electronic reporting systems.
SC Game Check is a new electronic harvest reporting system designed to track wild turkey harvest on a daily, county-by-county basis. SC Game Check is required by law and all turkey hunters in South Carolina must report their harvest by midnight on the day of harvest. It is a quick, easy, and free system for reporting harvests by a smartphone app, website portal or toll-free phone number.
SC Game Check will provide detailed daily harvest totals and trends throughout the season. It will also provide harvest data on private land vs. public land. This, in addition to the harvest data and hunter effort data received from post-season mail surveys, will aid SCDNR in evaluating the impact of season and help provide recommendations for regulatory and legislative decisions and allow for more adaptive approaches to managing wild turkeys into the future.
Additionally, the reporting system, along with the already required physical tagging of wild turkeys, will foster and enhance bag limit compliance and provide an additional tool for enforcement of limits and regulations.
After harvesting and tagging your wild turkey, simply report the harvest by midnight that day by:
*Logging the harvest into the free SC Game Check mobile app on a smartphone, or
*Entering the harvest via the SC Game Check website at www.dnr.sc.gov/scgamecheck, or
*Calling the SC Game Check reporting phone line at 1-833-4SC-GAME (1-833-472-4263).