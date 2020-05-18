Trident Technical College announces plans for summer classes

Trident Technical College will be offering the majority of its classes online for the summer semester, the school announced on May 14.
The college is currently in its Maymester term, which will conclude on May 22. All Maymester classes are all being offered online. The main summer term will begin on May 26.
The college is preparing to reopen its campuses and sites and plans to offer a limited number of classes on campus beginning on June 15th. Only classes with hands on components will be offered on campus during the summer.
“We will be taking precautions using DHEC, CDC and OSHA guidance for social distancing, proper hygiene and use of PPE to ensure students and employees are kept as safe as possible while on campus,” said college spokesperson David Hansen.
The school will require the use of masks in classrooms and will also rearrange classrooms in order to cooperate with social distancing, as well as the implementation of barriers and closure of common areas.
There will also be more sanitizer available, marking spacing for queues, and posting signs of safety and expectations of behavior on campus.
Currently the campus is planning on being opened on June 15th, but it could be changed due to PPE availability and other factors.
Registration for summer classes is currently ongoing. The college is currently offering live remote assistance Monday-Friday from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM to help those who want to take summer classes.